Border Patrol canine sniffs out $73,000 in meth

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Border Patrol canine is getting the credit for a big drug bust at the Interstate 8 checkpoint.

Agents say a Chevy Cruz pulled into the checkpoint just after 11 Wednesday morning. They waived the car into secondary inspection, where a drug-sniffing dog alerted them to a problem.

Packets of meth hidden in the firewall of vehicle involved in a drug bust

The canine pointed agents towards the vehicle's floorboard and firewall. Agents say a subsequent search led them to a cache of methamphetamine hidden in both areas.

Agents say methamphetamine was also hidden beneath the vehicle's floor board

They say the found 40 packets of drugs with an estimated street value of more than $73,000.

Agents arrested a 24-year-old Yuma man, and seized the car and the drugs.