Border Patrol canine sniffs out $73,000 in meth
Drugs hidden under vehicle's floorboard
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Border Patrol canine is getting the credit for a big drug bust at the Interstate 8 checkpoint.
Agents say a Chevy Cruz pulled into the checkpoint just after 11 Wednesday morning. They waived the car into secondary inspection, where a drug-sniffing dog alerted them to a problem.
The canine pointed agents towards the vehicle's floorboard and firewall. Agents say a subsequent search led them to a cache of methamphetamine hidden in both areas.
They say the found 40 packets of drugs with an estimated street value of more than $73,000.
Agents arrested a 24-year-old Yuma man, and seized the car and the drugs.
