Body found along Barbara Worth Road in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) is investigating a gruesome discovery along an Imperial County roadway.

Law enforcement and first responders on the scene Tuesday night

CHP says it received reports, around 7:30 Tuesday night, of a body found along Barbara Worth Road near Highway 98 in Calexico. Radio dispatch indicated the victim was severely injured and covered in blood.

The ICSO and CHP are investigating

The medical examiner was called to the scene, but so far, law enforcement has released no details on the person's cause of death. Nor have they provided details on the victim's age, gender, or identity.

KYMA.com expects an update from CHP Wednesday morning and will bring you more details as they become available.