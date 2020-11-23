Police arrest suspect in California church stabbings

Crime

Two people killed, three injured in Silicon Valley attack

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - San Jose police say officers have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly stabbing at a Baptist church.

The attack happened Sunday night after leaders at the Grace Baptist Church invited some homeless people inside to get them out of the cold. Two people died. Three others were injured.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the stabbings.