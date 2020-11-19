El Centro Sector sees 500% increase in meth seizures within just two months

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Border Patrol's El Centro Sector says over the past two months it has seen a startling spike in the narcotics seizures.

Agents say methamphetamine seizures climbed by a stunning 500% when compared to the same time period in 2019. They say they've seen an 85% jump in fentanyl busts.

U.S. Border Patrol Narcotics Seizure - FY 2021

Drug Seizure Size Estimated Street Value Methamphetamine 509.12 lbs. $1,145,520 Fentanyl 29.12 lbs. $330,225 Cocaine 38.19 lbs. no value provided Heroin 114.4 oz. no value provided Marijuana 9.87 lbs. no value provided

Border Patrol says most of the significant seizures occurred at immigration checkpoints and along the U.S./Mexico border.

Gallery: USBP El Centro Sector Major Drug Seizures