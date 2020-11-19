El Centro Sector sees 500% increase in meth seizures within just two months
Border Patrol says fentanyl busts also rose dramatically
IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Border Patrol's El Centro Sector says over the past two months it has seen a startling spike in the narcotics seizures.
Agents say methamphetamine seizures climbed by a stunning 500% when compared to the same time period in 2019. They say they've seen an 85% jump in fentanyl busts.
U.S. Border Patrol Narcotics Seizure - FY 2021
|Drug
|Seizure Size
|Estimated Street Value
|Methamphetamine
|509.12 lbs.
|$1,145,520
|Fentanyl
|29.12 lbs.
|$330,225
|Cocaine
|38.19 lbs.
|no value provided
|Heroin
|114.4 oz.
|no value provided
|Marijuana
|9.87 lbs.
|no value provided
Border Patrol says most of the significant seizures occurred at immigration checkpoints and along the U.S./Mexico border.
Comments