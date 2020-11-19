Skip to Content
El Centro Sector sees 500% increase in meth seizures within just two months

Border Patrol says fentanyl busts also rose dramatically

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Border Patrol's El Centro Sector says over the past two months it has seen a startling spike in the narcotics seizures.

Agents say methamphetamine seizures climbed by a stunning 500% when compared to the same time period in 2019. They say they've seen an 85% jump in fentanyl busts.

U.S. Border Patrol Narcotics Seizure - FY 2021
DrugSeizure SizeEstimated Street Value
Methamphetamine509.12 lbs.$1,145,520
Fentanyl29.12 lbs. $330,225
Cocaine38.19 lbs.no value provided
Heroin114.4 oz. no value provided
Marijuana 9.87 lbs.no value provided

Border Patrol says most of the significant seizures occurred at immigration checkpoints and along the U.S./Mexico border.

