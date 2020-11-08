One dead in El Centro shooting

Crime

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man is dead following a shooting in El Centro.

Officers responded to the shooting at Oak Street and Villa Avenue on Friday.

According to the El Centro Police Department (ECPD), a 37-year-old man received treatment on-scene from the El Centro Fire Department.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Witnesses describe a light-colored pick-up truck that may have been involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ECPD in this ongoing investigation.