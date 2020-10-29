Chad and Lori Daybell to stand trial together

Crime

Boise couple accused of hiding the body's of Lori's two children

BOISE, Idaho (KYMA, KECY) - An Idaho judge says a couple accused of hiding two children's bodies will stand trial together.

Chad and Lori Daybell face charges of conspiracy to destroy, alter or conceal evidence. Lori also faces two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of children, and three misdemeanor charges.

The Daybells rose to notoriety after Lori's children disappeared in late 2019. The couple refused to answer any questions about the kids' whereabouts right up until the time police in Hawaii arrested Lori in February of 2020.

She was extradited back to Idaho to face criminal charges for not providing proof of her children's well-being. Four month later, in June, investigators found the bodies of Lori's two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, buried in Chad's backyard. Police then arrested Chad, and added conspiracy charges to those already facing Lori.

Lori Daybell, and her children, lived in suburban Phoenix prior to moving to Idaho. Both her ex-husband and her brother died in Arizona under suspicious circumstances. Lori had not been charged in connection with either death.