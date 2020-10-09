YCSO: Man Shot in Drive-by Shooting Overnight

Crime

The victim remains in critical condition

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who shot a 31-year-old male overnight during a drive-by shooting on Yuma's westside.

The victim was shot several times and taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center and remains in critical condition, according to YCSO. It happened around 12:29 a.m. Friday.

According to deputies, the driver of the vehicle was traveling southbound on Apache Lane and fired multiple rounds at the male who was walking near the intersection of Apache Lane and Crane Street.

The Sheriff's Office does not have a description of the driver, or the vehicle allegedly tied to the crime but is asking anyone with information to contact their office at 928-783-4427 or by 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.



You can also submit anonymous tips at www.yumacountysheriff.org.