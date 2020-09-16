Yuma man formally charged in connection with deadly hit and run crash

Crime

Arraignment comes on heels of release order

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A judge has formally charged a Yuma man with multiple felony charges in connection with a deadly hit and run crash.

44-year-old Eric Thompson now faces leaving the scene of an accident involving death or injury.

The crash happened on July 29 in the 3700 block of S. Avenue 6E. Police Thompson was driving a black Nissan Altima when he hit and killed 69-year-old Debra Woods, then left the scene.

A judge ordered Thompson released Tuesday, because officers failed to file the proper charging documents. However, police managed to refile the necessary paperwork in time to keep him behind bars. He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

Woods' daughter issued a statement on behalf of her family during the court proceedings. She said her mother had a big heart, and helped anyone and everyone. She told the court Thompson left her mother on the side of the road like garbage. She also expressed the hope justice would be served on her mother's behalf.

Thompson returns to court in October.