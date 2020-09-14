Prescott Valley Police defend use of canine in traffic arrest

Crime

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Prescott Valley police on Monday justified the use of an attack dog on a man they arrested.

Officers said 28-year-old Alfredo Saldivar was driving erratically and speeding when they tried to pull him over. They said he refused to stop, so they gave chase.

Police said, at one point Saldivar tried to ram them with his car, but veered away when one officer opened fire.

Officer said the suspect eventually abandoned his vehicle and tried to escape on foot, but police caught up with him.

In a statement the police department wrote:

"As officers confronted Saldivar and gave him numerous verbal commands to surrender, it initially appeared he was complying, then hesitated. Saldivar's hesitation and the observations made by police led officers to believe that he was going to flee from law enforcement again, which resulted in a Prescott Valley Police K-9 being deployed," Statement from Prescott Valley Police Department

Officers took Saldivar to the hospital after his arrest, but he refused treatment.

The incident happened in May, but a recent release of body cam video has renewed public interest in the case.

The police department continues a review of the use of force.