Shooting in Yuma leaves man in critical condition

Crime

Sheriff's deputies continue search for suspect

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The search is on for the suspect who shot and critically injured a man Thursday night near Avenue C and 8th Avenue.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says deputies got a report of shots fired around 10:45 p.m. in the 800 block of South Pageant Avenue. YCSO says deputies arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was bleeding profusely, so deputies immediately applied a tourniquet and called paramedics. An ambulance rushed the man to Yuma Regional Medical Center. Doctors then medevaced him to a Phoenix hospital in critical condition.

The victim has not yet been identified, and YCSO has no suspects at this time. Deputies urge anyone with information on the crime to call (928) 78-CRIME. You can also go to the Sheriff's Office website to file an anonymous tip.