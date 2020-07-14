Man accused of bizarre yogurt shop dispute ordered into drug and alcohol testing

Crime

Judge also forbids man from visiting business again

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of pulling a gun on a the owner of a Foothills frozen yogurt shop will have to submit to drug and alcohol testing before he heads to trial.

64-year-old Steven Covington faces charges of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. Yuma County Sheriff's deputies say Covington refused to wear a mask or gloves during a visit to Tiki Hut Frozen Yogurt last week. Workers say when they asked him to leave, he started dispensing yogurt into his bare hands. The shop's owner says when Covington finally did leave, he only made it as far as his car , only to return with a gun.

Deputies arrested Covington. He's currently free on $25,000 bail.

On Tuesday a judge order him to submit to drug and alcohol testing while he's awaiting trail. The judge also forbade him from returning to the frozen yogurt.