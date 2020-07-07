Calexico police search for suspects in attempted kidnapping

Crime

Woman says men tried to pull her into a car

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico Police are searching for the men who tried to abduct a woman from in front of a family member's home.

Investigators say it happened just after 10:30 Monday night in the 1100 block of Rosas Street. Police say the victim was entering the code on a relative's gate when a man grabbed her from behind, put his hand over her mouth, and dragged her towards a car.

The woman says she heard a car door open, and a man speaking Spanish. At that moment, she managed to fight herself free, and run for help.

Her attackers were last seen driving south on Andrade Avenue.

Kidnapping Suspects Suspect #1: Hispanic man 30-35 years-old Stocky to large build - approximately 240 pounds Unshaven Wearing tight blue t-shirt Suspect #2: Heard speaking Spanish No further physical description

Suspect Vehicle Gray or blue Toyota or Nissan 4-door sedan Last seen driving south on Andrade Avenue

Calexico Police urge anyone with any information on this incident or these suspects to call (760) 768-2140.