Calexico police search for suspects in attempted kidnapping
Woman says men tried to pull her into a car
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico Police are searching for the men who tried to abduct a woman from in front of a family member's home.
Investigators say it happened just after 10:30 Monday night in the 1100 block of Rosas Street. Police say the victim was entering the code on a relative's gate when a man grabbed her from behind, put his hand over her mouth, and dragged her towards a car.
The woman says she heard a car door open, and a man speaking Spanish. At that moment, she managed to fight herself free, and run for help.
Her attackers were last seen driving south on Andrade Avenue.
|Kidnapping Suspects
|Suspect #1:
|Hispanic man
|30-35 years-old
|Stocky to large build - approximately 240 pounds
|Unshaven
|Wearing tight blue t-shirt
|Suspect #2:
|Heard speaking Spanish
|No further physical description
|Suspect Vehicle
|Gray or blue
|Toyota or Nissan 4-door sedan
|Last seen driving south on Andrade Avenue
Calexico Police urge anyone with any information on this incident or these suspects to call (760) 768-2140.
