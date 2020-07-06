Girl killed in family van carjacking in Los Angeles suburb

California News

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl was killed and three of her siblings were injured when the family van was carjacked in a Los Angeles suburb.

The LA County Sheriff's Department says the violence erupted Sunday in Pico Rivera when the parents went into a store to get food and left their children, ages 8 to 18, in the van with the air conditioning running.

A man jumped in and took off. Two of the children jumped out and two were ejected, killing one.

Authorities say the carjacker eventually tried to take another car but that driver fought back and roadside fruit vendors helped detain the suspect.