Back-to-school COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Yuma County

Yuma County Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health Services District (YCPHSD) offers back-to-school vaccination clinics during July.

YCPHSD says it will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines from Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. throughout July.

Only Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available for anyone ages 18 and older.

There is no online registration, to make an appointment dial (928) 317-4550 or (928) 317-4687.

There will be a Back to School clinic from July 19-23 and July 26-30. The clinic will run Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, click here or dial (928) 317-4550.