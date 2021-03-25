Skip to Content
Yuma County Coronavirus
Yuma mayor rescinds mask mandate

Nicholls cites drop in coronavirus cases, rise in vaccinations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls on Thursday evening rescinded a municipal mask mandate.

The rollback of Nicholls' previous Proclamation of Emergency comes on the same day Gov. Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.), repealed his Executive Order.

Ducey and Nicholls both cited the decline in coronavirus cases and the increase in vaccinations as the basis of their decisions. Ducey pointed to the 1.9 million doses administered statewide, while Nicholls touted Yuma's 24% vaccination rate.

Local businesses will still have the right to ask patrons to wear face coverings. Masks will also be required in all city buildings.

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest.

