American rescue plan provides more than 100 million dollars for border relief

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly says the relief bill just signed by President Joe Biden will provide 110 million dollars for organizations along the southern border Like those in yuma county who are helping asylum seekers.

Sen. Kelly says his top priority for mayors and leaders in both Yuma and Tucson is to help fund transportation, housing, and other assistance for these migrants.

There were a couple concerns regarding the uptick in migrants, in recent conversations he’s had with the Yuma Sector Border Patrol and the Yuma mayor.

“There's concerns with the ability to transport the number of folks, the number of migrants that come across the border that they encounter. Transporting those individuals to an NGO (non-governmental organization or non-profit organization) facility in Phoenix. So the number is a concern,” the senator said.

Kelly also telling 13 On Your Side that Yuma is not equipped for the undocumented immigrants being released into our community.

In talks with Pres. Biden, Sen. Kelly says he has raised the issues at the border - including the need for ICE and CBP.



