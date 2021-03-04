COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Heads to South County

Yuma County Coronavirus

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - The very first vaccine clinic will open up at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center this week, bringing vaccine efforts to the farthest end of Yuma County.

The vaccine clinic starts on Friday, March 5th.

To qualify, you must:

Be a San Luis, Arizona resident.

Be 65 or older.

Have an appointment.

For more information you are asked to call (928)341-8520 or pass by San Luis City Hall to fill out the forms required and to be added to the list.