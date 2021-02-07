News Update: Big Game Sunday; Poe Pilot Project

Yuma County Coronavirus

Sunday, February 07, 2021

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - CBS 13's Cody Lee recaps the weekend with your favorites.

The Yuma County Public Health District announced their COVID-19 cases at just under 35,800 infected so far, with 735 total deaths. In contrast, the Imperial Valley Public Health Department revealed total cases exceeded over 26,000 infected and 551 total deaths.

A community bicycle group, 928 Bike Life, traveled throughout Yuma offering the community an escape from home during the pandemic. The group celebrated the life of a recently deceased member, Max Saldana, today by showing up to support his friends and family. More than 200 bicyclists from throughout the southwestern desert region participated.

Access to clean water can be a luxury for some residents of the Imperial Valley. Imperial County leaders came together for a new pilot project to help those deprived.