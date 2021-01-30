Yuma County’s saliva testing event tests hundreds for COVID

Yuma County Coronavirus

News 11's April Hettinger examines the benefits of testing during a minimal-vaccine time

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County held another saliva test Saturday to pinpoint the coronavirus and help minimize the spread. Cars were rolling in, testing those ages 5 and older.

Since vaccines are few and far between, frequent testing is critical to avoid the spread of coronavirus until we are certain that everyone is vaccinated.

Tony Badilla, director of emergency management for Yuma County says this saliva test may be the most critical since many are struggling for a vaccine appointment.

"As you can see in Yuma County, we still have a lot of people that have not been vaccinated and in order to reduce the risk for contracting COVID-19, it's important to get tested," Badilla said. "You know all the other important things: wear your mask and wash your hands."

Arizona State University (ASU) has continuously helped Yuma County with testing just like at this drive through event.

"This testing that were doing today is sponsored through I think some federal funding through ASU," Badilla explained. "ASU is the one that's hosting the equipment the vials and they're doing the lab process."

Volunteers from American Red Cross, Arizona Western College (AWC) nursing and the National Guard have been helping the county, along with volunteers like Rudy Wallace from the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

"I'm an old geezer and I've had one shot, so I feel pretty cocky, so I'm out here to help folks that didn't get them yet," Wallace said.

More than 400 signed up online in advance to be tested. The county expects to give about 500 tests from this event.

"We gotta have a baseline. You can't do squat unless you have a baseline, so if you don't have a baseline, you don't know how many people are infected, how many people need the shot and how many people are protected," Wallace explained.

Once you are aware of a positive result, following proper guidelines will minimize the spread.

"If you're asymptomatic, you don't know you have it and if you're not following the protocols, then you're going to go out an expose other people and most of those are probably in your house," Wallace explained.

Results will be given to all participants within 48 hours.