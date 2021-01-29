More coronavirus vaccine headed for Yuma County
2,500 doses of Moderna vaccine arriving next week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) announced Friday more doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine will arrive next week.
YCPHD says it expects 2,500 doses. Health officials will open an online portal for appointments on Monday, February 1, at 1 p.m. MST.
In the past, Yuma County has had problems using a phone system for reservations. The volume of callers overwhelmed its lines. For that reason, the county will accept only reserve appointments online.
How the doses will be allocated
- 700 for teachers & support staff arranged by the Yuma County School Superintendents Office
- 1,200 for 1st & 2nd doses by Yuma County Public Health Services District. (Details of the distribution/clinic/sign up to come next week.)
- 600 for Yuma Regional Medical Center
Who will be eligible?
- If you received your first vaccine from YCPHD on, or before, January 7, 2021 you are now eligible for your second shot.
- Phase 1B priority groups also qualify for shots
Where to get your vaccine
|YCPHD Vaccine Clinic: Phase 1A & Prioritized 1B ONLY
|Tuesday, February 2, 2021
|9am - 3pm MST
|2200 W. 28th Street, Yuma
|Click here to register
|Registration opens Monday, February 1st at 1 pm MST
|YCPHD Vaccine Clinic: 2nd doses ONLY
|Thursday, February 4, 2021
|9am - 3pm MST
|2200 W. 28th Street, Yuma
|Click here to register
|Open only those who received their 1st dose on or before January 7, 2021
What else you need to know
Patients will have to show a valid U.S identification card, or matricula consular, and proof of priority group eligibility
For more information on specific providers in your area with vaccine to be administered, please visit the ADHS Find Vaccine page. You can also sign up for updates at the county's
IF YOU HAVE REGISTERED FOR THE 1ST TIME (meaning you have not received your 1st dose, BUT SHOW UP DURING THE SECOND DOSE VACCINE OFFERING YOU WILL NOT GET A VACCINE.
