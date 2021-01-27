2021 Silver Spur Rodeo postponed due to coronavirus

Yuma County Coronavirus

Organizers hope to stage Yuma tradition in March or April

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This year fans of the 76th Annual Yuma Jaycees Silver Spur Rodeo will have to wait to pull that gate a little longer than usual. Rodeo organizers announced Wednesday, they'll postpone the event due to the pandemic. They're canceling the annual rodeo parade completely.

Organizer say they are working with local health officials, as well as city and county leaders, to come up with a plan for safely holding the event. In a statement they write:

We are working closely with City Officials to bring our fun, community event to Yuma County, all the while having a\plan of action to keep our patrons, contestants and volunteers safe under the current COVID Guidelines. We are hopeful we will be able to come to an agreement that is suitable for all involved and allow us to continue our tradition of rodeo in Yuma. -Statement from The Silver Spur Rodeo, Inc.

Organizers say they hope to hold the event sometime in March or April, but can't provide any further details at this time. They'll provide updated information on the rodeo's Facebook page.

Once dates are confirmed, you'll be able to buy tickets on the Silver Spur Rodeo website.

The rodeo is a Yuma tradition. In addition to providing the community with bucking bulls and broncs, ropers, riders, and exciting country music acts, it also benefits a number of local non-profits, including 4H, FFA, the Boy and Girls Scouts, Amberly's Place, Crossroads Mission, and the Regional Center for Border Health's Breast Cancer Coaliton.