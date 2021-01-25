Local leaders work to get coronavirus vaccines to Yuma County

Yuma County Coronavirus

News 11's Crystal Jimenez talks to our state lawmakers about their search for more shots

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County continues to face a shortage of coronavirus vaccine. Arizona simply hasn't provided it with the doses it needs to meet demand. However, the county's state representatives are working to get the public the shots they want and need.

Rep. Tim Dunn (R-District 13) told News 11's Crystal Jimenez, he's received many calls from his constituents pleading for help. Dunn said, he's working with his fellow lawmakers, local leaders, and health officials to get more vaccine to the county.

Dunn's colleague, Rep. Charlene Fernandez (D-District 4) recently sent a letter to President Joe Biden. Fernandez pleaded for help in getting vaccines into rural areas like Yuma County. She told us she's also in touch with the Board of Supervisors regarding the issue.

Slots for Yuma County's latest vaccine clinic filled up in less than an hour. Many people expressed frustration over the sign-up process, leading the county to issue an apology.

Still, health officials have been able to immunize some 8,000 members of the local community.

Monday on News 11's Early Edition, Crystal Jimenez learns more about what state lawmakers are doing to bring more doses of the coronavirus vaccine to Yuma County.