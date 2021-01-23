YRMC honoring local lives lost to COVID-19

Yuma County Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is inviting our community to join together for a special week-long event starting Saturday night at 6 and running through Friday, January 29th.

Unite with Light offers a time for hope and healing.

The community is encouraged to come together and honor those whose lives have been lost to covid-19 and join in faith to support grieving families, patients, and those currently hospitalized.

Saturday night's festivities include a spectacular lighting of 500 luminaries lining the hospital’s Parkview Loop street.

The 500 luminaries along Parkview Loop will represent lives lost in Yuma County and the lighting of YRMC's tower, a visible landmark throughout Yuma.

Family members of those who lost their loved ones to covid-19 are invited to park in a special lot along Parkview Loop. Lot G is near the main entrance and there will be volunteers guiding yall.

For the general public, a second park and pray location will be at Kofa High School.

Friday, January 29th, YRMC will host a special closing ceremony, which will also be streamed lived here. Family members of those who have passed from COVID-19 are once again invited to join us live in parking lot g as we join together in prayer.