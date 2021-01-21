Yuma Regional Medical Center administers second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Yuma County Coronavirus

Hundreds of frontline workers get to roll up their sleeves for the last time - News 11's Adonis Albright reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) began administering the second dose of the Moderna vaccine to its frontline workers on Thursday.

The latest shipment from the Arizona Department of Health Service (AZDHS) arrived earlier this week, and the hospital was able to set up a clinic to get their employees inoculated.

“That’s going to give them full protection up to 95 to 95% of protection from the coronavirus. So that’s what we’re doing today. We also have a few first timers coming in today, but mostly we’re doing the second doses today", said Diane Poirot, the Chief Human Resources Officer for YRMC.

YRMC received about 2,000 doses of the vaccine, and has so far vaccinated a total of 860 employees, the majority of which received their second shot.

News 11 spoke with the frontline staff who have been working tirelessly for months on end to bring an end to the coronavirus.

“It means that we’re doing everything that we can to keep our families safe, the people that we love, the people that are around us, and it’s a loving gesture toward the community because we don’t want to get anyone else sick”, said Nayelie Barrajan, a registered nurse at YRMC.

The hospital said it will continue administering vaccines to staff through the end of the month.