YRMC postpones elective surgeries again

Yuma County Coronavirus

News 11's Crystal Jimenez finds out how coronavirus is impacting those with medical conditions besides COVID

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center's (YRMC) frontline workers continue to focus most of their energy on fighting coronavirus in the face of a second wave. The hospital says, that means some other medical procedures will have to be postponed.

YRMC said Monday, it has put all elective surgeries on hold. It's the second time, since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has had to postpone non-critical operations.

YRMC put elective surgeries on hold in March, when the first wave of the virus hit its peak. The procedures resumed in September, the second surge in coronavirus cases, has once again forced it to put them off again.

There are exceptions to the rule. As listed on the YRMC website, they include:

Patients in serious condition or end-of-life

Patients in Emergency Department

Patients in active labor

Parents of patients 21 and under (max 2)

People who have court-appointed guardianship for a patient

