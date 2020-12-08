YRMC’s top doctor pens open letter to the community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center's (YRMC) President and CEO released an open letter to the community Tuesday to address the hospital's status facing a surge in new coronavirus cases.

In the letter, Dr. Robert Trenschel made a frank assessment of the hospital's resources, including potential trouble spots. He also praised the efforts of all those who work at YRMC.

Trenschel wrote, the Emergency Department (ED) began to see an increase in cases in mid-November. The doctor said the severity of the symptoms has risen with the number of patients. He said this has increased ED wait times.

The doctor went on to assure the community that YRMC has ample bed space and supplies. However, Trenschel wrote, staff levels are a cause for concern.

"Our only obstacle with staffing at this point is availability, as our nation faces staffing shortages." - Dr. Robert Trenschel, President and CEO, YRMC

staffing shortages. We are exploring every opportunity, including a community-wide request for trained medical personnel as we look to supplement our current staff." - Dr. Robert Trenschel, President and CEO, YRMC

The doctor explained the pandemic has made it difficult to recruit the seasonal staff YRMC usually brings in to supplement manpower during the winter months. The entire nation is currently facing a shortage of frontline healthcare workers. Competition is fierce.

Still, Dr. Trenschel expressed pride and gratitude for those who work so hard to keep the hospital running, and to those who continue to provide care for those suffering with the virus.

'They hurt with each loss. They celebrate with each recovery."

"Our core staff are the heart of our hospital. And, while they also have faced personal and family illness, they continue to support one another and our community each and every day. When a front-line hero is hurting, I am touched by the compassion of their co-workers who cover their shift, add an extra hand or offer words of support to get through a shift. As I look around our hospital each day I see such dedication, from our chaplains who provide needed spiritual support to staff, patients and families, to our dedicated support teams who ensure our facilities are clean and safe. Others prepare and deliver meals, supplies and medications around the clock. Our bedside caregivers have demonstrated true heroism as they push forward. It is commendable and honorable work, but also very hard work. They hurt with each loss. They celebrate with each recovery." - Dr. Robert Trenschel, President and CEO, YRMC

Yuma County's positivity rate is now two-times the national average. Dr. Trenschel warned, it could get worse in the months to come. He assured the community, YRMC is preparing for that eventuality. Then he appealed to the community to help stop the spread.

"As we navigate this difficult time in our community, please continue to stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and practice social distancing. It is challenging, but our collective diligence is needed to protect each other. We are in this together!" - Dr. Robert Trenschel, President and CEO, YRMC

Tuesday, on News 11's Early Edition, Adonis Albright talks to Dr. Trenschel about his letter, and YRMC's plan for dealing with the pandemic.