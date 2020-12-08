Local Links: Vietnamese restaurant struggles to serve up tradition amid surge

Yuma County Coronavirus

News 11's Crystal Jimenez gets a taste of Asia while spotlighting a local business striving to survive the pandemic

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In this week's Local Links segment, Saigon Pho brings the Vietnamese culture to Yuma through food.

It's located just off 32nd Street.

Like many other restaurants, it's been doing all it can to keep it's head above water during the pandemic. It's the only Vietnamese restaurant in town known for the variety of Pho options, rice platters, vermicelli, and pastas.

Since the start of the pandemic Saigon Pho was forced to change the way business is handled. It offers dine-in, take-out, curbside pickup, and delivery options to get food to customers.

For those dining in, masks must be worn unless sitting at a table. For staff masks and gloves must be worn at all times. There are sanitizer bottles at every table for customers. Staff must sanitize every time they step back into the kitchen. Disinfectant products are also used for cleaning.

The pandemic has scaled back how many customers have come through the restaurant doors. Saigon Pho is just one of the many businesses trying to make it through the pandemic.

