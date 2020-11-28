Skip to Content
Yuma County Coronavirus
Published 4:03 pm

Free saliva testing event for Yuma County

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County is hosting another COVID-19 saliva test.

Saturday, December 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents will be able to take a free test at Cocopah Casino in Somerton.

As a partnership with Arizona State University, results will be given within 48 hours.

All participants must pre-register using the code SALIVATEST with a separate email for every person.

The Public Health Services District says do not eat or drink at least 30 minutes before the test.

