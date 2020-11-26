All Crane District schools to return to remote learning

Yuma County Coronavirus

Decision based on increase in coronavirus cases on multiple campuses

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - All schools in the Crane Elementary School District will return to remote learning due to new coronavirus outbreaks on two campuses. Schools will not return to in-person learning this semester.

The Crane Governing Board made the decision Wednesday after the Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) confirmed outbreaks at two additional schools, Gowan Science Academy and Pueblo Elementary School.

The Board also considered the rising number of new cases of the virus in Yuma County, and consulted projects from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) before determining students and staff would be safer at home.

The transition to remote learning will begin Monday, November 3rd. The earliest students may return to any Crane campus would be Monday, January 4th. However, the district may delay that if the surge in cases continues at that time.

For more information you can visit the Crane Elementary School District website.