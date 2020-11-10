District using SLHS remote transition as “a good reminder”

Yuma County Coronavirus

CBS 13's April Hettinger examines how coronavirus on campus will affect students

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis High School students won't be back in the classroom in-person for the rest of this month after the school district reported six coronavirus cases.

Students will be required to quarantine for 14 days and only take classes online.

Eric Patten, chief communication officer with the Yuma Union High School District says the decision came about because the six cases were not isolated to one area.

Students will return to school in phases to follow with the hybrid learning method.

"Students with the last name A-L have been going to school on Mondays and Tuesdays and students with the last name of M-Z have been going to school on Thursday and Friday, so when they get back to school that week, those M-Z students don't go back until Thursday the 2nd because that's when they would normally go back," Patten said.

Students with an A-L last name return on November 30 and M-Z on December 2.

They are using this temporary remote schedule as a learning experience moving forward.

"I think we would proceed with the diligent disinfecting and cleaning processes and obviously emphasizing the mask wearing and things like that," Patten explained. "It's a good reminder for our community that we've got to keep those practices of social distancing and mask wearing outside of school too."

In-person sports practices are also put on hold. Drive through meals will still be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.