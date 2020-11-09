San Luis High School reports 6 positive cases of coronavirus on campus

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis High School (SLHS) will temporarily transition to virtual learning for all students after confirming six positive cases of coronavirus on campus.

The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) says Monday will be the last day of in-person learning at SLHS. Beginning Tuesday students will take all their classes virtually.

Students are scheduled to return to campus at the end of the month. Those with last names beginning with A-L can go back on Monday, November 30. Those with last names beginning with M-Z may return on Thursday, December 2.

The SLHS student nutrition department will continue to provide drive-thru breakfast and lunch services from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Additional on-site services will not be available during this time. Winter athletics practices and after-school extracurricular activities will be suspended until students can return to campus.