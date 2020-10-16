Yuma County reaches maximum capacity for saliva tests

Yuma County Coronavirus

Another testing event scheduled for Wellton next weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma residents responded overwhelmingly to the county's call for coronavirus test subjects.

Yuma County says all the slots for Saturday's saliva testing event at Arizona Western College are now filled.

The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) procured hundreds of saliva tests from Arizona State University scientists. It even secured more tests so it could test more people, and those slots filled up quickly too.

YCPHD urges anyone who still wants to get tested to sign up for the next event. It's set for next Saturday in Wellton.

Yuma County Coronavirus Saliva Testing

Saturday, October 24, 2020 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Wellton Library 28790 San Jose Avenue, Wellton Click here to sign up for testing - use the agency code SALIVATEST

These events aim to get an accurate picture of Yuma County's coronavirus infection rate. If the county can prove a lower percentage, the state will lift more of the restrictions implemented at the start of the pandemic.

Earlier this month the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) upgraded the county's status from "substantial" to "moderate." The goal is to move Yuma into the "minimal" category.