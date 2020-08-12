Downward trend in coronavirus cases continues in Yuma County

Yuma County Coronavirus

Fewer than 20 new cases of coronavirus reported

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County's decline in new coronavirus cases continued Wednesday.

The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) confirmed only 14 new cases. It also reported one additional death from the virus.

It's a dramatic change from July when new cases routinely topped 200 a day.

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says it has fewer hospitalizations, and had moved more patients out of its coronavirus intensive care unit.

Here are the latest statistics from the YCPHD:

More nearly 190,000 Arizonans have contracted coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The virus has killed nearly 4,300 people stateside.