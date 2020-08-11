Fewer than 30 new cases of coronavirus in Yuma County

Yuma County Coronavirus

Decline in new infections continues

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County continues to see an encouraging decline in new cases of coronavirus, as well as in the number of deaths from the virus.

The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) confirmed only 29 new cases Tuesday. However, only 87 people were tested during the reporting period. That could account, at least in part, for the decline.

That could change as the county moves forward with the Testing Blitz that kicked off Tuesday morning at the convention center.

YCPHD actually reported a drop in the county's death toll. Further investigation revealed five previous casualties were not county residents.

Here's a look a the latest statistics and graphs from YCPHD:

More than 187,000 Arizonans have tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The illness is blamed for more than 4,100 deaths across the state.

