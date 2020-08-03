Few new cases of coronavirus in Yuma County
Health officials only report two additional deaths
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For a second day in a row, Yuma County health officials report relatively few new cases of coronavirus, and a decline in the number of deaths.
The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) confirmed 62 new cases Monday. It also reported only two deaths from the illness. On Sunday, health officials only added 64 cases. The death toll also climbed by two.
This comes on the heels of a month that saw new cases spike near 300, and saw daily death totals climb above 5.
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) also reported a decline in both hospitalizations, and patients in intensive care.
Here are the latest statistics from YCPHD:
Nearly 180,000 Arizonans have tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The illness is blamed for nearly 3,800 deaths.
