Few new cases of coronavirus in Yuma County

Yuma County Coronavirus

Health officials only report two additional deaths

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For a second day in a row, Yuma County health officials report relatively few new cases of coronavirus, and a decline in the number of deaths.

The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) confirmed 62 new cases Monday. It also reported only two deaths from the illness. On Sunday, health officials only added 64 cases. The death toll also climbed by two.

Courtesy: YCPHD

This comes on the heels of a month that saw new cases spike near 300, and saw daily death totals climb above 5.

Courtesy: YCPHD

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) also reported a decline in both hospitalizations, and patients in intensive care.

Here are the latest statistics from YCPHD:

Courtesy: YCPHD

Related: Arizona Coronavirus Cases

Nearly 180,000 Arizonans have tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The illness is blamed for nearly 3,800 deaths.