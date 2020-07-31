Yuma County coronavirus deaths top 250
Health officials report 7 more deaths from the virus
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The death toll from coronavirus surpassed 250 cases on Friday.
The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) reported seven additional deaths, bringing the tragic total to 255.
However, health officials only confirmed 120 new cases of the illness. That raises the total number of positive patients in the county to nearly 11,000.
Here are the latest statistics from the YCPHD:
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Thursday, July 30, 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|10,896
|+120
|
|Total patients tested
|52,721
|+463
|
|Total deaths
|255
|+7
|
|
|
|
|
|Patients currently hospitalized
|68
|-6
|
|ICU Patients
|28
|-2
|
|Ventilators in use/available
|19
|26
|
|Patients discharged
|843
|+9
|
|Surge Transfers
|
|1
|154 total
|
|
|
|
|Female
|5,732
|+67
|53%
|Male
|5,164
|+53
|47%
|Patients under 20
|1,517
|+21
|14%
|20-44
|4,955
|+53
|46%
|45-54
|1,690
|+20
|15%
|55-64
|1,402
|+9
|13%
|65+
|1,332
|+17
|12%
Arizona health officials have now confirmed more than 174,000 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The illness has killed nearly 3,700 Arizonans.
