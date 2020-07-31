Yuma County coronavirus deaths top 250

Yuma County Coronavirus

Health officials report 7 more deaths from the virus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The death toll from coronavirus surpassed 250 cases on Friday.

The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) reported seven additional deaths, bringing the tragic total to 255.

However, health officials only confirmed 120 new cases of the illness. That raises the total number of positive patients in the county to nearly 11,000.

Here are the latest statistics from the YCPHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Thursday, July 30, 2020

Total confirmed cases 10,896 +120 ﻿ Total patients tested 52,721 +463 ﻿ Total deaths 255 +7 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 68 -6 ﻿ ICU Patients 28 -2 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 19 26 ﻿ Patients discharged 843 +9 ﻿ Surge Transfers ﻿ 1 154 total ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female 5,732 +67 53% Male 5,164 +53 47% Patients under 20 1,517 +21 14% 20-44 4,955 +53 46% 45-54 1,690 +20 15% 55-64 1,402 +9 13% 65+ 1,332 +17 12% *Yuma County coronavirus statistics now include data from the Yuma County Prison Complex

Related: Arizona Coronavirus

Arizona health officials have now confirmed more than 174,000 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The illness has killed nearly 3,700 Arizonans.