Yuma County Coronavirus
Yuma County coronavirus deaths top 250

Health officials report 7 more deaths from the virus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The death toll from coronavirus surpassed 250 cases on Friday.

The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) reported seven additional deaths, bringing the tragic total to 255.

However, health officials only confirmed 120 new cases of the illness. That raises the total number of positive patients in the county to nearly 11,000.

Here are the latest statistics from the YCPHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Thursday, July 30, 2020

Total confirmed cases10,896+120﻿
Total patients tested52,721+463﻿
Total deaths255+7﻿
Patients currently hospitalized68-6﻿
ICU Patients28-2﻿
Ventilators in use/available1926﻿
Patients discharged843+9﻿
Surge Transfers﻿1154 total
Female5,732+6753%
Male5,164+5347%
Patients under 201,517+2114%
20-444,955+5346%
45-541,690+2015%
55-641,402+913%
65+1,332+1712%
*Yuma County coronavirus statistics now include data from the Yuma County Prison Complex

Arizona health officials have now confirmed more than 174,000 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The illness has killed nearly 3,700 Arizonans.

