Coronavirus kills 6 more Yuma County residents

New cases top 100

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County has now lost nearly 250 lives to coronavirus

The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) reported 6 more deaths in the county on Thursday, brining the total number of COVID casualties to 248.

Health officials also confirmed 105 new cases of the illness. More than 10,000 county residents have now contracted the virus. Nearly half the positive cases involve people between the ages of 20 and 45.

Here are the latest statistics from the YCPHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Thursday, July 30, 2020

Total confirmed cases10,776+105﻿
Total patients tested52,258+519﻿
Total deaths248+6﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients currently hospitalized74-1﻿
ICU Patients30+2﻿
Ventilators in use/available2224﻿
Patients discharged8334+8﻿
Surge Transfers﻿1153 total
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Female5,665+6253%
Male5,111+4347%
Patients under 201,496+1214%
20-444,902+4446%
45-541,670+2615%
55-641,393+1013%
65+1,315+1112%
*Yuma County coronavirus statistics now include data from the Yuma County Prison Complex

Arizona health officials have now confirmed more than 170,000 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The illness has killed more than 3,600 Arizonans.

