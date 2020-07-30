Coronavirus kills 6 more Yuma County residents

Yuma County Coronavirus

New cases top 100

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County has now lost nearly 250 lives to coronavirus

The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) reported 6 more deaths in the county on Thursday, brining the total number of COVID casualties to 248.

Health officials also confirmed 105 new cases of the illness. More than 10,000 county residents have now contracted the virus. Nearly half the positive cases involve people between the ages of 20 and 45.

Here are the latest statistics from the YCPHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Thursday, July 30, 2020

Total confirmed cases 10,776 +105 ﻿ Total patients tested 52,258 +519 ﻿ Total deaths 248 +6 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 74 -1 ﻿ ICU Patients 30 +2 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 22 24 ﻿ Patients discharged 8334 +8 ﻿ Surge Transfers ﻿ 1 153 total ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female 5,665 +62 53% Male 5,111 +43 47% Patients under 20 1,496 +12 14% 20-44 4,902 +44 46% 45-54 1,670 +26 15% 55-64 1,393 +10 13% 65+ 1,315 +11 12% *Yuma County coronavirus statistics now include data from the Yuma County Prison Complex

Arizona health officials have now confirmed more than 170,000 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The illness has killed more than 3,600 Arizonans.