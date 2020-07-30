Coronavirus kills 6 more Yuma County residents
New cases top 100
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County has now lost nearly 250 lives to coronavirus
The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) reported 6 more deaths in the county on Thursday, brining the total number of COVID casualties to 248.
Health officials also confirmed 105 new cases of the illness. More than 10,000 county residents have now contracted the virus. Nearly half the positive cases involve people between the ages of 20 and 45.
Here are the latest statistics from the YCPHD:
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Thursday, July 30, 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|10,776
|+105
|
|Total patients tested
|52,258
|+519
|
|Total deaths
|248
|+6
|
|
|
|
|
|Patients currently hospitalized
|74
|-1
|
|ICU Patients
|30
|+2
|
|Ventilators in use/available
|22
|24
|
|Patients discharged
|8334
|+8
|
|Surge Transfers
|
|1
|153 total
|
|
|
|
|Female
|5,665
|+62
|53%
|Male
|5,111
|+43
|47%
|Patients under 20
|1,496
|+12
|14%
|20-44
|4,902
|+44
|46%
|45-54
|1,670
|+26
|15%
|55-64
|1,393
|+10
|13%
|65+
|1,315
|+11
|12%
Arizona health officials have now confirmed more than 170,000 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The illness has killed more than 3,600 Arizonans.
