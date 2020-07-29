Less than 100 new cases of coronavirus in Yuma County
Health officials report 4 more deaths from the virus
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County got another break from the high rate of new coronavirus cases it's seen since the beginning of the month.
The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) confirmed 97 new cases on Wednesday. That's a significant drop from highest spike of the month. On July 21, the county added 294 names to its list of positive patients.
More than 10,000 Yuma County residents have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic. It's claimed more than 240 lives, including the four deaths reported Wednesday.
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) discharged seven more COVID patients, but it also moved four people into intensive care.
Here are the latest statistics from the YCPHD:
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Tuesday, July 28, 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|10,671
|+97
|
|Total patients tested
|51,739
|+334
|
|Total deaths
|242
|+4
|
|
|
|
|
|Patients currently hospitalized
|75
|-4
|
|ICU Patients
|28
|+4
|
|Ventilators in use/available
|22
|24
|
|Patients discharged
|826
|+7
|
|Surge Transfers
|
|0
|152 total
|
|
|
|
|Female
|5,603
|+59
|53%
|Male
|5,068
|+38
|47%
|Patients under 20
|1,482
|+18
|14%
|20-44
|4,858
|+48
|46%
|45-54
|1,644
|+10
|15%
|55-64
|1,383
|+12
|13%
|65+
|1,304
|+9
|12%
Arizona health officials have now confirmed nearly 168,000 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The illness has killed more than 3,400 Arizonans.
Related: Arizona Coronavirus
Comments