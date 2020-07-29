Skip to Content
Yuma County Coronavirus
By
Published 5:13 pm

Less than 100 new cases of coronavirus in Yuma County

MGN

Health officials report 4 more deaths from the virus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County got another break from the high rate of new coronavirus cases it's seen since the beginning of the month.

The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) confirmed 97 new cases on Wednesday. That's a significant drop from highest spike of the month. On July 21, the county added 294 names to its list of positive patients.

More than 10,000 Yuma County residents have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic. It's claimed more than 240 lives, including the four deaths reported Wednesday.

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) discharged seven more COVID patients, but it also moved four people into intensive care.

Here are the latest statistics from the YCPHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Total confirmed cases10,671+97﻿
Total patients tested51,739+334﻿
Total deaths242+4﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients currently hospitalized75-4﻿
ICU Patients28+4﻿
Ventilators in use/available2224﻿
Patients discharged826+7﻿
Surge Transfers﻿0152 total
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Female5,603+5953%
Male5,068+3847%
Patients under 201,482+1814%
20-444,858+4846%
45-541,644+1015%
55-641,383+1213%
65+1,304+912%
*Yuma County coronavirus statistics now include data from the Yuma County Prison Complex

Arizona health officials have now confirmed nearly 168,000 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The illness has killed more than 3,400 Arizonans.

Related: Arizona Coronavirus

Top Stories / Yuma County

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply