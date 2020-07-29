Less than 100 new cases of coronavirus in Yuma County

Yuma County Coronavirus

Health officials report 4 more deaths from the virus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County got another break from the high rate of new coronavirus cases it's seen since the beginning of the month.

The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) confirmed 97 new cases on Wednesday. That's a significant drop from highest spike of the month. On July 21, the county added 294 names to its list of positive patients.

More than 10,000 Yuma County residents have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic. It's claimed more than 240 lives, including the four deaths reported Wednesday.

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) discharged seven more COVID patients, but it also moved four people into intensive care.

Here are the latest statistics from the YCPHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Total confirmed cases 10,671 +97 ﻿ Total patients tested 51,739 +334 ﻿ Total deaths 242 +4 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 75 -4 ﻿ ICU Patients 28 +4 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 22 24 ﻿ Patients discharged 826 +7 ﻿ Surge Transfers ﻿ 0 152 total ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female 5,603 +59 53% Male 5,068 +38 47% Patients under 20 1,482 +18 14% 20-44 4,858 +48 46% 45-54 1,644 +10 15% 55-64 1,383 +12 13% 65+ 1,304 +9 12% *Yuma County coronavirus statistics now include data from the Yuma County Prison Complex

Arizona health officials have now confirmed nearly 168,000 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The illness has killed more than 3,400 Arizonans.

