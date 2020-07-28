Skip to Content
Yuma County Coronavirus
Coronavirus kills 6 more Yuma County residents

New cases reported remain relatively low

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Coronavirus has claimed six more lives in Yuma County, bringing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 238.

The Yuma County Public Health Department (YCPHD) confirmed 128 new cases on Tuesday. It's a relatively low number in a month that saw daily new case peak at 284 on July 5.

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) discharged 12 more coronavirus patients, and intensive care cases remained stable.

Here are the latest statistics from the YCPHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Total confirmed cases10,574+128﻿
Total patients tested51,405+605﻿
Total deaths238+6﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients currently hospitalized79-4﻿
ICU Patients24---﻿
Ventilators in use/available2125﻿
Patients discharged819+12﻿
Surge Transfers﻿0152 total
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Female5,544+6352%
Male5,030 +6548%
Patients under 201,464+2114%
20-444,810+7046%
45-541,634+1815%
55-641,371+913%
65+1,295+1612%
*Yuma County coronavirus statistics now include data from the Yuma County Prison Complex

Arizona health officials have now confirmed nearly 166,000 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The illness has killed more than 3,400 Arizonans.

