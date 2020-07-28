Coronavirus kills 6 more Yuma County residents
New cases reported remain relatively low
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Coronavirus has claimed six more lives in Yuma County, bringing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 238.
The Yuma County Public Health Department (YCPHD) confirmed 128 new cases on Tuesday. It's a relatively low number in a month that saw daily new case peak at 284 on July 5.
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) discharged 12 more coronavirus patients, and intensive care cases remained stable.
Here are the latest statistics from the YCPHD:
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Tuesday, July 28, 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|10,574
|+128
|
|Total patients tested
|51,405
|+605
|
|Total deaths
|238
|+6
|
|
|
|
|
|Patients currently hospitalized
|79
|-4
|
|ICU Patients
|24
|---
|
|Ventilators in use/available
|21
|25
|
|Patients discharged
|819
|+12
|
|Surge Transfers
|
|0
|152 total
|
|
|
|
|Female
|5,544
|+63
|52%
|Male
|5,030
|+65
|48%
|Patients under 20
|1,464
|+21
|14%
|20-44
|4,810
|+70
|46%
|45-54
|1,634
|+18
|15%
|55-64
|1,371
|+9
|13%
|65+
|1,295
|+16
|12%
Arizona health officials have now confirmed nearly 166,000 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The illness has killed more than 3,400 Arizonans.
