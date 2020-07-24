Skip to Content
Yuma County Coronavirus
today at 5:03 pm
Published 5:01 pm

Yuma County coronavirus cases approach 10,000

Health officials report 6 more deaths

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County's coronavirus cases are quickly approaching 10,000.

The Yuma County Public Health Department (YCPHD) confirmed 136 new cases Friday, bringing the countywide total up to 9,936.

Health officials also reported 6 more deaths from the virus. It has now killed 216 Yuma County residents.

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) admitted three more coronavirus patients, but it also discharged 11 others.

Here are the latest statistics from YCPHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Friday, July 24, 2020

Total confirmed cases9,936+136﻿
Total patients tested48,820+520﻿
Total deaths216+6﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients currently hospitalized93+3﻿
ICU Patients27---﻿
Ventilators in use/available2026﻿
Patients discharged774+11﻿
Surge Transfers﻿0152 total
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Female 5,221+6353%
Male 4,715+7347%
Patients under 201,339+1813%
20-444,530+7146%
45-541,519+1815%
55-641,297+1013%
65+1,251+1613%
*Yuma County coronavirus statistics now include data from the Yuma County Prison Complex

The Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) reported 89 more deaths from coronavirus Friday, raising the death toll to 3,142. The state added 3,349 new cases, for a total of 156,301.

[Related Story: Arizona Coronavirus]

