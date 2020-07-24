Yuma County coronavirus cases approach 10,000
Health officials report 6 more deaths
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County's coronavirus cases are quickly approaching 10,000.
The Yuma County Public Health Department (YCPHD) confirmed 136 new cases Friday, bringing the countywide total up to 9,936.
Health officials also reported 6 more deaths from the virus. It has now killed 216 Yuma County residents.
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) admitted three more coronavirus patients, but it also discharged 11 others.
Here are the latest statistics from YCPHD:
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Friday, July 24, 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|9,936
|+136
|
|Total patients tested
|48,820
|+520
|
|Total deaths
|216
|+6
|
|
|
|
|
|Patients currently hospitalized
|93
|+3
|
|ICU Patients
|27
|---
|
|Ventilators in use/available
|20
|26
|
|Patients discharged
|774
|+11
|
|Surge Transfers
|
|0
|152 total
|
|
|
|
|Female
|5,221
|+63
|53%
|Male
|4,715
|+73
|47%
|Patients under 20
|1,339
|+18
|13%
|20-44
|4,530
|+71
|46%
|45-54
|1,519
|+18
|15%
|55-64
|1,297
|+10
|13%
|65+
|1,251
|+16
|13%
The Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) reported 89 more deaths from coronavirus Friday, raising the death toll to 3,142. The state added 3,349 new cases, for a total of 156,301.
