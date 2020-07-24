Fry’s employee believed dead from coronavirus

Yuma County Coronavirus

Grocery chain sharing no details on the death

CORRECTION: Fry's Grocery stores says it cannot confirm the death was from coronavirus at this time.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fry's Grocery stores confirms one of its Yuma workers has died, but it cannot confirm the death was from coronavirus.

So far at least 10 local employees from both stores have tested positive virus.

Fry's is releasing no details on the employee. Nor is the grocery chain saying whether the person worked in the Foothills or Yuma location.

The grocery chain did release this statement on the workers passing:

"Our associates are part of our family and we, along with their family are mourning this loss deeply. We have been in contact with the associate’s family and ask everyone to keep them in their thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time." Pam Giannonatti - Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager - Fry’s Division

KYMA.com will provide more details on this developing story as they become available.