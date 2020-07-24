Extension of gym closures forcing fitness trainers to improvise

Yuma County Coronavirus

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey extended gym closures for two more weeks

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA)- Governor Doug Ducey extended the closure of gyms in Arizona once again.

But one local fitness trainer and veteran says you dont need a gym to stay fit.

Before the pandemic, Frank Garcia hosted Double Tap Fit group-workouts at local parks in Yuma.

Once COVID-19 hit Yuma, he tried continuing those outdoor fit camps implementing social distancing, however, the turnout was low due to fear of the virus.

Garcia says he’s had to re-evaluate his coaching model to focus more on wellness and one on one sessions.

“It’s been a really rev-elating time for me these last 60-days. The food was really primary to what I was showing them there and the food you can do all day at home," Garcia said.

He added, "All of the equipment that I used during the fit camp I lent it out to everybody in the group. So anybody that wanted to borrow stuff, take it, keep it until we’re able to meet up again.”

Garcia believes in the good ole saying if there’s a will there’s a way.

He's encouraging those who are upset about the governor’s order to improvise and come up with creative ways to meet their fitness goals.

The governor's extended closure order will continue to be reviewed for repeal or revision every two weeks.