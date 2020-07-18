Yuma County reports fewer than 60 new coronavirus cases

Yuma County Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County health officials confirmed fewer than 60 new cases of coronavirus Saturday.

The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 51 new cases. Health officials also reported 5 more deaths that brings the death toll across Yuma County to 183.

The county has seen a recent decline in testing, which could account for the drop in new diagnoses. Only 169 people got screened in the past 24-hours.

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) discharged 22 more coronavirus patients.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Saturday, July 18, 2020

Total confirmed cases 9,094 +51 ﻿ Total patients tested 45,543 +169 ﻿ Total deaths 183 +5 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 114 -20 ﻿ ICU Patients 27 --- ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 20 26 ﻿ Patients discharged 702 +22 ﻿ Surge Transfers ﻿ +2 152 total ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female Patients 4,793 +28 53% Male Patients 4,301 +23 47% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 1,201 +6 13% 20-44 4,137 +17 46% 45-54 1,386 +5 15% 55-64 1,210 +12 13% 65+ 1,160 +11 13% *Yuma County coronavirus statistics now include data from the Yuma County Prison Complex

Arizona currently has more than 141,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 2,700 deaths across the state.