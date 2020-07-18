Skip to Content
Yuma County Coronavirus
today at 3:21 pm
Yuma County reports fewer than 60 new coronavirus cases

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County health officials confirmed fewer than 60 new cases of coronavirus Saturday.

The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 51 new cases. Health officials also reported 5 more deaths that brings the death toll across Yuma County to 183.

The county has seen a recent decline in testing, which could account for the drop in new diagnoses. Only 169 people got screened in the past 24-hours.

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) discharged 22 more coronavirus patients.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Saturday, July 18, 2020

Total confirmed cases9,094+51﻿
Total patients tested45,543+169﻿
Total deaths183+5﻿
Patients currently hospitalized114-20﻿
ICU Patients27---﻿
Ventilators in use/available2026﻿
Patients discharged702+22﻿
Surge Transfers﻿+2152 total
Female Patients4,793+2853%
Male Patients4,301+2347%
Patients under 201,201+613%
20-444,137+1746%
45-541,386+515%
55-641,210+1213%
65+1,160+1113%
*Yuma County coronavirus statistics now include data from the Yuma County Prison Complex

Arizona currently has more than 141,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 2,700 deaths across the state.

