Yuma County reports fewer than 60 new coronavirus cases
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County health officials confirmed fewer than 60 new cases of coronavirus Saturday.
The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 51 new cases. Health officials also reported 5 more deaths that brings the death toll across Yuma County to 183.
The county has seen a recent decline in testing, which could account for the drop in new diagnoses. Only 169 people got screened in the past 24-hours.
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) discharged 22 more coronavirus patients.
Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Saturday, July 18, 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|9,094
|+51
|
|Total patients tested
|45,543
|+169
|
|Total deaths
|183
|+5
|
|
|
|
|
|Patients currently hospitalized
|114
|-20
|
|ICU Patients
|27
|---
|
|Ventilators in use/available
|20
|26
|
|Patients discharged
|702
|+22
|
|Surge Transfers
|
|+2
|152 total
|
|
|
|
|Female Patients
|4,793
|+28
|53%
|Male Patients
|4,301
|+23
|47%
|
|
|
|
|Patients under 20
|1,201
|+6
|13%
|20-44
|4,137
|+17
|46%
|45-54
|1,386
|+5
|15%
|55-64
|1,210
|+12
|13%
|65+
|1,160
|+11
|13%
[Related Story: Arizona Coronavirus]
Arizona currently has more than 141,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 2,700 deaths across the state.
Comments