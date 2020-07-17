Yuma County coronavirus cases climb over 9,000
Less than 100 new cases reported
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County health officials confirmed fewer than 100 new cases of coronavirus Friday, yet total cases still topped 9,000.
The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 88 new cases. Health officials also reported 6 more deaths from the virus.
The county has seen a recent decline in testing, which could account for the drop in new diagnoses. Only 287 people got screened in the past 24-hours.
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) admitted five more coronavirus patients, but it also discharged 12. It also moved one person out of the intensive care unit.
Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Friday, July 17, 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|9,043
|+88
|
|Total patients tested
|45,374
|+287
|
|Total deaths
|178
|+6
|
|
|
|
|
|Patients currently hospitalized
|134
|+5
|
|ICU Patients
|27
|-1
|
|Ventilators in use/available
|22
|24
|
|Patients discharged
|680
|+12
|
|Surge Transfers
|
|---
|150 total
|
|
|
|
|Female Patients
|4,765
|+50
|53%
|Male Patients
|4,278
|+38
|47%
|
|
|
|
|Patients under 20
|1,195
|+17
|13%
|20-44
|4,120
|+30
|46%
|45-54
|1,381
|+14
|15%
|55-64
|1,198
|+9
|13%
|65+
|1,149
|+18
|13%
Arizona currently has more than 138000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 2,500 deaths across the state.
