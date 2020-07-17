Yuma County coronavirus cases climb over 9,000

Yuma County Coronavirus

Less than 100 new cases reported

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County health officials confirmed fewer than 100 new cases of coronavirus Friday, yet total cases still topped 9,000.

The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 88 new cases. Health officials also reported 6 more deaths from the virus.

The county has seen a recent decline in testing, which could account for the drop in new diagnoses. Only 287 people got screened in the past 24-hours.

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) admitted five more coronavirus patients, but it also discharged 12. It also moved one person out of the intensive care unit.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Friday, July 17, 2020

Total confirmed cases 9,043 +88 ﻿ Total patients tested 45,374 +287 ﻿ Total deaths 178 +6 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 134 +5 ﻿ ICU Patients 27 -1 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 22 24 ﻿ Patients discharged 680 +12 ﻿ Surge Transfers ﻿ --- 150 total ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female Patients 4,765 +50 53% Male Patients 4,278 +38 47% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 1,195 +17 13% 20-44 4,120 +30 46% 45-54 1,381 +14 15% 55-64 1,198 +9 13% 65+ 1,149 +18 13% *Yuma County coronavirus statistics now include data from the Yuma County Prison Complex

Arizona currently has more than 138000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 2,500 deaths across the state.