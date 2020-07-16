Out-of-state COVID-19 nurses make their way to Yuma

Yuma County Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The majority of nurses coming to Yuma already have experience with the virus. They are seasoned travelers coming to work the frontlines in our community.

More nurses mean YRMC can activate additional beds in its facility and support the current staff at the hospital.

John Merrick comes to Yuma from South Carolina where he works as a registered nurse. He has already treated COVID-19 patients in New Jersey and New York, previous virus hotspots.

Although he knows what he’s getting into, he tells me it’s still rough to see what this virus is doing.

“The severity of this illness you see patients, you know, they’re dying every 10 minutes you know it says, and it really does weigh on your mind and your heart yes, we're here to help. And when you see you feel like your hands are tied, or just anything you offer does no good it's devastating,” he said.

The time we are in is something he is not used to, Merrick comes from a community where the mortality rate is low. Most of his time this year has been spent in the intensive care unit with coronavirus patients.

Coming up tonight at 10 on 13 On Your Side - We will share more on what he is experiencing behind the ICU doors at YRMC.