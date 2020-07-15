200+ new cases in Yuma County

Yuma County Coronavirus

Countywide cases now top 8,800

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County's upward trend in coronavirus cases continued on Wednesday.

The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 223 new cases, bringing the countywide total of cases since the start of the pandemic to more than 8,800.

Health officials also reported six more deaths from the illness. So far the virus is blamed for killing 165 Yuma County residents.

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) transferred 3 more patients to hospitals outside the area. Hoever, it also discharged 14 patients, and moved four out of the intensive care unit.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Total confirmed cases 8,854 +223 ﻿ Total patients tested 44,704 +1,637 ﻿ Total deaths 165 +6 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 140 -4 ﻿ ICU Patients 27 -4 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 23 23 ﻿ Patients discharged 648 +14 ﻿ Surge Transfers ﻿ 3 150 total ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female Patients 4,668 +114 53% Male Patients 4,186 +109 47% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 1,159 +32 13% 20-44 4,050 +119 46% 45-54 1,358 +28 15% 55-64 1,167 +25 13% 65+ 1,120 +19 13% *Yuma County coronavirus statistics now include data from the Yuma County Prison Complex

[Related Story: Arizona Coronavirus]

Arizona currently has more than 131,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 2,400 deaths across the state.