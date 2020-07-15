Skip to Content
Yuma County Coronavirus
200+ new cases in Yuma County

Countywide cases now top 8,800

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County's upward trend in coronavirus cases continued on Wednesday.

The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 223 new cases, bringing the countywide total of cases since the start of the pandemic to more than 8,800.

Health officials also reported six more deaths from the illness. So far the virus is blamed for killing 165 Yuma County residents.

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) transferred 3 more patients to hospitals outside the area. Hoever, it also discharged 14 patients, and moved four out of the intensive care unit.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Total confirmed cases8,854+223﻿
Total patients tested44,704+1,637﻿
Total deaths165+6﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients currently hospitalized140-4﻿
ICU Patients27-4﻿
Ventilators in use/available2323﻿
Patients discharged648+14﻿
Surge Transfers﻿3150 total
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Female Patients4,668+11453%
Male Patients4,186+10947%
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients under 201,159+3213%
20-444,050+11946%
45-541,358+2815%
55-641,167+2513%
65+1,120+1913%
*Yuma County coronavirus statistics now include data from the Yuma County Prison Complex

Arizona currently has more than 131,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 2,400 deaths across the state.

