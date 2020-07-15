200+ new cases in Yuma County
Countywide cases now top 8,800
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County's upward trend in coronavirus cases continued on Wednesday.
The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 223 new cases, bringing the countywide total of cases since the start of the pandemic to more than 8,800.
Health officials also reported six more deaths from the illness. So far the virus is blamed for killing 165 Yuma County residents.
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) transferred 3 more patients to hospitals outside the area. Hoever, it also discharged 14 patients, and moved four out of the intensive care unit.
Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Wednesday, July 15, 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|8,854
|+223
|
|Total patients tested
|44,704
|+1,637
|
|Total deaths
|165
|+6
|
|
|
|
|
|Patients currently hospitalized
|140
|-4
|
|ICU Patients
|27
|-4
|
|Ventilators in use/available
|23
|23
|
|Patients discharged
|648
|+14
|
|Surge Transfers
|
|3
|150 total
|
|
|
|
|Female Patients
|4,668
|+114
|53%
|Male Patients
|4,186
|+109
|47%
|
|
|
|
|Patients under 20
|1,159
|+32
|13%
|20-44
|4,050
|+119
|46%
|45-54
|1,358
|+28
|15%
|55-64
|1,167
|+25
|13%
|65+
|1,120
|+19
|13%
Arizona currently has more than 131,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 2,400 deaths across the state.
