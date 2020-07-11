Yuma County surpasses 8,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

Yuma County Coronavirus

Hospital provides encouraging report in spite of continued rise in cases

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 149 new cases on Saturday. That brings the total number of cases to 8,148.

Health officials also reported five more deaths.

However, the number of patients in Yuma Regional Medical Center's (YRMC) intensive care unit declined, and 18 more patients were discharged from the hospital.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Saturday, July 11, 2020

Total confirmed cases 8,148 +149 ﻿ Total patients tested 41,956 +675 ﻿ Total deaths 139 +5 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 147 -4 ﻿ ICU Patients 32 -5 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 20 26 ﻿ Patients discharged 593 +18 Surge Transfers 0 144 total ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female Patients 4,295 +81 53% Male Patients 3,853 +68 47% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 1,053 +21 13% 20-44 3,697 +61 46% 45-54 1,267 +45 15% 55-64 1,077 +11 13% 65+ 1,054 +41 13% *Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has more than 116,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 2,000 deaths across the state, including 139 here in Yuma County.