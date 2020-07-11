Skip to Content
Yuma County Coronavirus
By
today at 8:40 am
Published 4:54 pm

Yuma County surpasses 8,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

MGN

Hospital provides encouraging report in spite of continued rise in cases

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 149 new cases on Saturday. That brings the total number of cases to 8,148.

Health officials also reported five more deaths.

However, the number of patients in Yuma Regional Medical Center's (YRMC) intensive care unit declined, and 18 more patients were discharged from the hospital.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Saturday, July 11, 2020

Total confirmed cases8,148+149﻿
Total patients tested41,956+675﻿
Total deaths139+5﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients currently hospitalized147-4﻿
ICU Patients32-5﻿
Ventilators in use/available2026﻿
Patients discharged593+18
Surge Transfers0144 total
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Female Patients4,295+8153%
Male Patients3,853+6847%
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients under 201,053+2113%
20-443,697+6146%
45-541,267+4515%
55-641,077+1113%
65+1,054+4113%
*Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

[Related Story: Arizona Coronavirus]

Arizona currently has more than 116,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 2,000 deaths across the state, including 139 here in Yuma County.

Top Stories / Yuma County

Sofie Sanchez

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply