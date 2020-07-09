Another 100+ case day in Yuma County
Yuma, Somerton, and San Luis contain Arizona's hottest zip codes for coronavirus
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Once again on Thursday, Yuma County health officials confirmed more than 100 new cases of coronavirus, and reported five more deaths from the illness.
The Yuma County Health District says new cases climbed by 124, bringing the countywide total to 7,904.
Two Yuma County zip codes continue to have the highest concentrations of cases. Statistics released Thursday by the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) place Yuma and Somerton/San Luis in the first and second slots.
Arizona Coronavirus Cases by Zip Code
|Rank
|Zip Code
|City
|Cases
|#1
|85364
|Yuma
|2,891
|#2
|85360
|Somerton/San Luis
|2,461
|#3
|85033
|Phoenix/Glendale
|1,886
|#4
|85009
|Phoenix
|1,800
|#5
|85008
|Phoenix
|1,781
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says it has discharged 22 more patients, and and moved one more person out of intensive care.
Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Thursday, July 9, 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|7,904
|+124
|
|Total patients tested
|40,779
|+349
|
|Total deaths
|129
|+5
|
|
|
|
|
|Patients currently hospitalized
|151
|-7
|
|ICU Patients
|33
|-1
|
|Ventilators in use/available
|24
|22
|
|Patients discharged
|561
|+22
|Surge Transfers
|0
|144 total
|
|
|
|
|Female Patients
|4,164
|+78
|53%
|Male Patients
|3,687
|+89
|47%
|
|
|
|
|Patients under 20
|1,014
|+12
|13%
|20-44
|3,600
|+51
|46%
|45-54
|1,222
|+17
|15%
|55-64
|1,055
|+22
|13%
|65+
|1,013
|+22
|13%
Arizona currently has more than 112,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 2,000 deaths across the state, including 129 in Yuma County.
