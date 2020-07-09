Another 100+ case day in Yuma County

Yuma County Coronavirus

Yuma, Somerton, and San Luis contain Arizona's hottest zip codes for coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Once again on Thursday, Yuma County health officials confirmed more than 100 new cases of coronavirus, and reported five more deaths from the illness.

The Yuma County Health District says new cases climbed by 124, bringing the countywide total to 7,904.

Two Yuma County zip codes continue to have the highest concentrations of cases. Statistics released Thursday by the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) place Yuma and Somerton/San Luis in the first and second slots.

Arizona Coronavirus Cases by Zip Code

Rank Zip Code City Cases #1 85364 Yuma 2,891 #2 85360 Somerton/San Luis 2,461 #3 85033 Phoenix/Glendale 1,886 #4 85009 Phoenix 1,800 #5 85008 Phoenix 1,781 AZDHS - July 9, 2020

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says it has discharged 22 more patients, and and moved one more person out of intensive care.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Thursday, July 9, 2020

Total confirmed cases 7,904 +124 ﻿ Total patients tested 40,779 +349 ﻿ Total deaths 129 +5 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 151 -7 ﻿ ICU Patients 33 -1 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 24 22 ﻿ Patients discharged 561 +22 Surge Transfers 0 144 total ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female Patients 4,164 +78 53% Male Patients 3,687 +89 47% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 1,014 +12 13% 20-44 3,600 +51 46% 45-54 1,222 +17 15% 55-64 1,055 +22 13% 65+ 1,013 +22 13% *Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

[Related Story: Arizona Coronavirus]

Arizona currently has more than 112,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 2,000 deaths across the state, including 129 in Yuma County.