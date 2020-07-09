Skip to Content
Yuma County Coronavirus
Another 100+ case day in Yuma County

Yuma, Somerton, and San Luis contain Arizona's hottest zip codes for coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Once again on Thursday, Yuma County health officials confirmed more than 100 new cases of coronavirus, and reported five more deaths from the illness.

The Yuma County Health District says new cases climbed by 124, bringing the countywide total to 7,904.

Two Yuma County zip codes continue to have the highest concentrations of cases. Statistics released Thursday by the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) place Yuma and Somerton/San Luis in the first and second slots.

Arizona Coronavirus Cases by Zip Code

RankZip CodeCity Cases
#185364Yuma 2,891
#285360Somerton/San Luis2,461
#385033Phoenix/Glendale1,886
#485009Phoenix1,800
#585008Phoenix1,781
AZDHS - July 9, 2020

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says it has discharged 22 more patients, and and moved one more person out of intensive care.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Thursday, July 9, 2020

Total confirmed cases7,904+124﻿
Total patients tested40,779+349﻿
Total deaths129+5﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients currently hospitalized151-7﻿
ICU Patients33-1﻿
Ventilators in use/available2422﻿
Patients discharged561+22
Surge Transfers0144 total
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Female Patients4,164+7853%
Male Patients3,687+8947%
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients under 201,014+1213%
20-443,600+5146%
45-541,222+1715%
55-641,055+2213%
65+1,013+2213%
*Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has more than 112,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 2,000 deaths across the state, including 129 in Yuma County.

