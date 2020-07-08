Yuma County adds another 150+ coronavirus cases
Total cases now top 7,700 - 4 more deaths reported
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The number of new coronavirus cases in Yuma County continued to climb Wednesday. The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed another 167 cases, bringing the countywide total to 7,780.
Health officials also reported four more deaths from the virus. That raises the death toll to 124.
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says 158 people are now hospitalized due to the illness. It recently opened a third COVID ward to house additional patients. The hospital also reports transferring two more patients to hospitals outside the county. So far, YRMC has transferred a total of 144 patients.
Here's a closer look at the latest statistics from the YCHD:
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|7,780
|+167
|
|Total patients tested
|40,430
|+399
|
|Total deaths
|124
|+4
|
|
|
|
|
|Patients currently hospitalized
|158
|+6
|
|ICU Patients
|34
|-2
|
|Ventilators in use/available
|22
|24
|
|Patients discharged
|539
|+17
|Surge Transfers
|+2
|144 total
|
|
|
|
|Female Patients
|4,093
|+78
|53%
|Male Patients
|3,687
|+89
|47%
|
|
|
|
|Patients under 20
|1,002
|+13
|13%
|20-44
|3,549
|+73
|46%
|45-54
|1,205
|+32
|15%
|55-64
|1,033
|+21
|13%
|65+
|991
|+28
|13%
Arizona currently has more than 108,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,900 deaths across the state.
