Yuma County adds another 150+ coronavirus cases

Total cases now top 7,700 - 4 more deaths reported

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The number of new coronavirus cases in Yuma County continued to climb Wednesday. The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed another 167 cases, bringing the countywide total to 7,780.

Health officials also reported four more deaths from the virus. That raises the death toll to 124.

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says 158 people are now hospitalized due to the illness. It recently opened a third COVID ward to house additional patients. The hospital also reports transferring two more patients to hospitals outside the county. So far, YRMC has transferred a total of 144 patients.

Here's a closer look at the latest statistics from the YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Total confirmed cases 7,780 +167 ﻿ Total patients tested 40,430 +399 ﻿ Total deaths 124 +4 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 158 +6 ﻿ ICU Patients 34 -2 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 22 24 ﻿ Patients discharged 539 +17 Surge Transfers +2 144 total ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female Patients 4,093 +78 53% Male Patients 3,687 +89 47% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 1,002 +13 13% 20-44 3,549 +73 46% 45-54 1,205 +32 15% 55-64 1,033 +21 13% 65+ 991 +28 13% *Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has more than 108,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,900 deaths across the state.