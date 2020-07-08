Dutch Bros worker tests positive for coronavirus

Yuma County Coronavirus

Employee last on duty on June 28, 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A very popular Yuma coffee stop is closing and conducting deep cleaning after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

Dutch Bros made the announcement Wednesday evening. The company says it closed its 4th Avenue location as soon as it learned about the worker's test results.

The employee last worked a split shift, morning and evening, on Monday, June 28, 2020. The worker is self-isolating.

Dutch Bros will call in a specialized cleaning crew to do a deep sanitization overnight. The company says it will coordinate with health officials to confirm its protocols exceed expectations.

Upon reopening, Dutch Bros says it will continue to following policies:

Enforced increased hand-washing and sanitizing

Temporarily suspended the use of personal mugs at our drive-thrus

Temporarily closed walk-ins and walk-ups to focus exclusively on serving through our drive-thru windows

Instituted a cashless payment system, eliminating unnecessary touch points between customers and baristas

Instituted mask policies to align with updated CDC recommendations

Dutch Bros encourages anyone with questions or concerns to reach out to communitywellness@dutchbros.com.